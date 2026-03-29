Terran Coin (TRR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $564.83

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $564.83 and approximately $45.35 thousand worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,524.61 or 1.00254771 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts. TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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