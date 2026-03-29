Tennant (NYSE:TNC) & Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Financial Comparison

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tennant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tennant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tennant and Otis Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Otis Worldwide 1 6 3 0 2.20

Profitability

Tennant presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.45%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus price target of $101.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given Tennant’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tennant is more favorable than Otis Worldwide.

This table compares Tennant and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant 3.64% 16.05% 8.19% Otis Worldwide 9.59% -30.42% 14.84%

Volatility & Risk

Tennant has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otis Worldwide has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tennant pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tennant pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tennant has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years and Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tennant and Otis Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $1.20 billion 1.00 $43.80 million $2.34 28.50 Otis Worldwide $14.43 billion 2.05 $1.38 billion $3.50 21.72

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Tennant. Otis Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tennant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Tennant on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tennant

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Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions. It provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Otis Worldwide

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Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

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