Tennant Company $TNC Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tennant Company has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tennant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Tennant news, Director David Windley sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $235,898.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,968.92. The trade was a 33.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.61 per share, for a total transaction of $184,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,880. The trade was a 60.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,674 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tennant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TNC

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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