Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.80 and traded as low as GBX 362. Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 364, with a volume of 520,683 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 373.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.16.

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Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 13.80 EPS for the quarter. Temple Bar had a net margin of 82.15% and a return on equity of 27.93%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies. The Trust is managed by Nick Purves and Ian lance of RWC Partners who have over fifty years of investment experience between them and have been working as a partnership for over thirteen years.

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