Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.36 and traded as low as $129.58. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 15,883,191 shares traded.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. The index is designed to represent the technology companies within the S&P 500 and provides concentrated exposure to industries such as software, semiconductors, IT services, communications equipment, and technology hardware.
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