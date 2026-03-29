Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.36 and traded as low as $129.58. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 15,883,191 shares traded.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43.

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Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,654,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,405,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,348,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,785,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,215 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,123,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,118,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,225 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,053,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,920 shares in the last quarter.

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The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. The index is designed to represent the technology companies within the S&P 500 and provides concentrated exposure to industries such as software, semiconductors, IT services, communications equipment, and technology hardware.

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