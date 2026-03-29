Sysco Corporation $SYY Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $493,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sysco by 3,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,819 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sysco by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,815 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $81.85 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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