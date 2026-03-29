SuperTrust (SUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $527.25 Thousand

SuperTrust (SUT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, SuperTrust has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One SuperTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperTrust has a total market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $527.25 thousand worth of SuperTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperTrust alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,472.04 or 0.99969023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SuperTrust Token Profile

SuperTrust’s genesis date was January 28th, 2024. SuperTrust’s total supply is 188,403,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,588,062 tokens. The official website for SuperTrust is supertrust.club. SuperTrust’s official Twitter account is @supertrust_sut. SuperTrust’s official message board is medium.com/@supertrust_official.

SuperTrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperTrust (SUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. SuperTrust has a current supply of 188,403,732. The last known price of SuperTrust is 0.6697802 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $431,804.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supertrust.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.