Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Short Interest Update

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,219 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 26th total of 5,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strategas Macro Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.22.

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Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 102.0%.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative. SAMM was launched on Apr 3, 2024 and is issued by Strategas.

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