Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Short Interest Update

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,219 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 26th total of 5,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of Strategas Macro Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 102.0%.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative. SAMM was launched on Apr 3, 2024 and is issued by Strategas.
Further Reading
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