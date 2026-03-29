Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

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Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE SCM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.68. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.39.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.33 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

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Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

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