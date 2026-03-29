Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,026 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,334,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,031,350,000 after acquiring an additional 928,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.