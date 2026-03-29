Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,906 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,901,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,737,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,525,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,628,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,279,000 after buying an additional 125,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.