Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,706 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,654,000 after buying an additional 124,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $317.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.21 and a 200 day moving average of $302.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total value of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,633.97. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,000. This trade represents a 36.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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