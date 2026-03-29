Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,341 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $63,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $681.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $733.80 and a 200-day moving average of $748.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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