Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 335.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $251.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $282.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.15.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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