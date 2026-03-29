Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,117 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $452.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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