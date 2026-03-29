Spire Wealth Management Buys 23,147 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 553.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

WELL opened at $195.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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