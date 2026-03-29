SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,684 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 26th total of 4,389 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,503,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,518.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,136 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period.

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SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 1.1%

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $451.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

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