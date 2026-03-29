SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after buying an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,514,000 after buying an additional 452,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,170,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,466 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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