Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $17.53. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Southwest Georgia Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

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Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

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Southwest Georgia Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Reidsville, Georgia. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, families and businesses across the southwestern region of the state through its network of branch offices and digital platforms.

Southwest Georgia Bank’s product offerings include personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit programs, along with consumer lending products that cover home mortgages, home equity lines and installment loans.

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