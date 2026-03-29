Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $9.75. Sodexo shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 79,092 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

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Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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