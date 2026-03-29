Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,647 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for about 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MP Materials by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,758,774.05. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,020. This represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,006,616. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.24. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 1.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.