Sicart Associates LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clorox Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CLX opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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