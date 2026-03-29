Short Interest in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN) Decreases By 23.3%

VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,614 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 26th total of 17,747 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 344.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital India ETF by 887.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital India ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Digital India ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

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VanEck Digital India ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGIN opened at $30.74 on Friday. VanEck Digital India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

About VanEck Digital India ETF

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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