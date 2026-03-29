Short Interest in SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Decreases By 35.8%

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 946,788 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 26th total of 1,475,397 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 747.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoftwareOne to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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SoftwareOne Stock Performance

SoftwareOne Company Profile

SWONF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. SoftwareOne has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

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SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud portfolio solutions, helping organizations optimize their software licensing, cloud migrations and ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company partners with leading software publishers, hyperscalers and managed service providers to deliver advisory, procurement and lifecycle management services under a unified engagement model. Its platform-agnostic approach enables clients to simplify complex licensing scenarios, reduce costs and improve governance across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Founded in 1985 in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

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