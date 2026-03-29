Short Interest in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Decreases By 25.4%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,656 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 26th total of 8,924 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Price Performance
EZJ traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5174 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan
ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile
ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives. Its investment advisor is ProShare Advisors LLC.
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