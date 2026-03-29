Short Interest in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Decreases By 25.4%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,656 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 26th total of 8,924 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Price Performance

EZJ traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan alerts:

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5174 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan ( NYSEARCA:EZJ Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.80% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives. Its investment advisor is ProShare Advisors LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.