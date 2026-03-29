Short Interest in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Drops By 23.8%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 205,652 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 26th total of 269,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of PINWF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile
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