Short Interest in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Drops By 23.8%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 205,652 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 26th total of 269,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of PINWF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

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Pinewood Technologies Group PLC is an automotive software provider. The Company is engaged in the dealer management software business. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, formerly known as Pendragon PLC, is based in United Kingdom.

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