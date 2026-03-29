Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Increases By 51.9%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,451 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 26th total of 3,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $210.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75.

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First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1948 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

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The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index). FICS was launched on Dec 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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