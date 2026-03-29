Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Drops By 40.2%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 971,128 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 26th total of 1,623,890 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.1 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

Dno Asa stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

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About Dno Asa

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DNO ASA is an independent upstream oil and gas company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Established in 1971, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in key international markets. DNO’s strategy centers on high-margin, long-life oil fields and value accretion from early-stage exploration successes.

The company’s core assets are concentrated in the Middle East, notably in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where it operates the Tawke and Peshkabir fields under long-term production sharing contracts.

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