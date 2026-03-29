Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Increases By 39.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,909 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 26th total of 14,317 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,035. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.22.

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Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.92% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is a royalty trust established to distribute proceeds from an overriding net profits interest in certain oil and natural gas properties. The trust holds interests in horizontal wells targeting the Granite Wash formation, a prolific reservoir spanning parts of the western Anadarko Basin in northwest Texas and western Oklahoma. Revenues generated by these assets are passed directly through to trust unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying properties consist primarily of horizontal drilling projects operated by Chesapeake Energy and its affiliates.

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