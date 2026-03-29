Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Grows By 43.0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,540 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the February 26th total of 1,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TDSC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

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Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough. TDSC was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

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