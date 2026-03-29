Short Interest in Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN) Decreases By 35.8%

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,173 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the February 26th total of 6,502 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

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Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

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EA Series Trust – Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Sepio Capital, LP. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. EA Series Trust – Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF is domiciled in the United States.

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