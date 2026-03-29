Short Interest in Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN) Decreases By 35.8%

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,173 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the February 26th total of 6,502 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.
Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
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