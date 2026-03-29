Short Interest in Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS) Declines By 35.2%

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,208 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 26th total of 8,036 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.63. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

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