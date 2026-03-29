Short Interest in Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Drops By 45.5%

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,229 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 26th total of 16,925 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bankinter Trading Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.19. Bankinter has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

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Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Bankinter had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 23.00%.The business had revenue of $919.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About Bankinter

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Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

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