Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Drops By 34.3%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,554 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 25,178 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,209 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akanda Price Performance

Shares of AKAN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Get Akanda alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akanda in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Akanda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.