Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Declines By 23.0%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,382,180 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 5,691,688 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,596,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.0%

AEM stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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