Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is LVW Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,969 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $61,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 155,769 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 195,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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