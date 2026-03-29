Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €241.80 and traded as high as €246.65. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €238.20, with a volume of 931,444 shares traded.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 3.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €250.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €241.91.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

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Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

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