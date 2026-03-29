Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sanuwave Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

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Sanuwave Health Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:SNWV opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. Sanuwave Health has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Sanuwave Health had a negative return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanuwave Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNWV. Praetorian PR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanuwave Health by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 247,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanuwave Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanuwave Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,184,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sanuwave Health by 528.7% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanuwave Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanuwave Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanuwave Health, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive acoustic wave therapies designed to stimulate tissue regeneration and accelerate healing. The company’s proprietary Extracorporeal Pulse Activated Technology (EPAT) delivers focused acoustic pressure waves to injured or chronic wound sites, activating the body’s natural repair mechanisms. Sanuwave’s primary therapeutic areas include advanced wound care for diabetic and venous ulcers, as well as orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.

The company’s lead product, the dermaPACE® system, holds clearance from the U.S.

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