Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.43 and last traded at $91.43. 986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

Sanofi Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66.

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About Sanofi

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Sanofi is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the research, development and manufacturing of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. With a strategic focus on specialty care, vaccines, and general medicines, Sanofi’s portfolio addresses a broad range of therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, oncology, immunology and rare diseases. The company operates through distinct business segments, each dedicated to advancing patient care through innovative therapies and preventive solutions.

In its pharmaceuticals segment, Sanofi develops and markets biologics and small molecules designed to treat chronic and acute conditions.

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