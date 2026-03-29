Saga Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Saga token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 29th, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,094,567,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,182,058 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official message board is medium.com/sagaxyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saga has a current supply of 1,094,535,330 with 368,172,062 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.02889302 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $3,291,776.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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