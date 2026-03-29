Rollbit Coin Price Tops $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $101.46 million and approximately $351.80 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,531.18 or 1.00045978 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,719,642,176 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,719,854,973.9618864. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.05788291 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $203,381.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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