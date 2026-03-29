Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.7857.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

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Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,643.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,415 shares of company stock valued at $97,398. 24.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 538.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,892,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 2,439,494 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,363,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 576,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 288,963 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 187,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Rocket Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of KRESLADI for severe pediatric LAD‑I — regulatory green light expands Rocket’s commercial path for a first‑in‑class gene therapy for a fatal childhood disorder; approval is narrowly targeted to patients without an HLA‑matched sibling donor, and the decision creates revenue potential and clinical/regulatory validation that could benefit the company’s pipeline. Proactive: Rocket Pharmaceuticals secures FDA approval for gene therapy KRESLADI

FDA approval of KRESLADI for severe pediatric LAD‑I — regulatory green light expands Rocket’s commercial path for a first‑in‑class gene therapy for a fatal childhood disorder; approval is narrowly targeted to patients without an HLA‑matched sibling donor, and the decision creates revenue potential and clinical/regulatory validation that could benefit the company’s pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Industry and media coverage emphasize milestone nature and platform validation — outlets note the approval could “clear the way” for future Rocket products, which supports longer‑term upside if the company executes commercially. BioSpace: Rocket’s Gene Therapy Wins FDA Greenlight

Industry and media coverage emphasize milestone nature and platform validation — outlets note the approval could “clear the way” for future Rocket products, which supports longer‑term upside if the company executes commercially. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation with a high price target — Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy and set an $11 target, signaling street conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels if commercialization prospects materialize. Benzinga: Chardan reaffirms Buy, $11 PT

Analyst reaffirmation with a high price target — Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy and set an $11 target, signaling street conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels if commercialization prospects materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — a surge in call buying (noted the prior day) indicates speculative/short‑term trader interest around the approval news; this can amplify volatility but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. Seeking Alpha transcript and options note

Unusually large options activity — a surge in call buying (noted the prior day) indicates speculative/short‑term trader interest around the approval news; this can amplify volatility but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Commercial and execution risks remain — small patient population for LAD‑I, reimbursement/pricing negotiations, manufacturing scale‑up, and post‑approval commitments (including potential confirmatory trials) could limit near‑term revenue and increase spending; these uncertainties explain why shares remain volatile and below some long‑term targets until commercial traction is shown. Reuters: Coverage of approval and market reaction

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

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