Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,055,009 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 26th total of 1,418,240 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repsol

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repsol stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Repsol were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

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Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum and natural gas. Headquartered in Madrid, Repsol operates across the entire energy value chain, from upstream activities such as exploration and production to downstream services including refining, petrochemicals and fuel retailing. In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon energy solutions, reflecting its commitment to a diversified energy mix.

In its upstream business, Repsol explores and produces oil and gas resources in regions spanning Spain, Latin America, North America, West Africa and Asia.

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