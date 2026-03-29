Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,635,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,852,800.65. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $814,003.19.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $10,068,962.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $976,483.96.

On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $116,266.15.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85.

On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Redwire by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 269,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,253 shares in the last quarter. Corecam Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

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About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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