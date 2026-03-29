Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.84 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

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SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $119.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

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