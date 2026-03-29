Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

GLD opened at $414.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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