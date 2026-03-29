Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Weaker U.S. consumer sentiment and rising short‑term inflation expectations boosted bullion demand, lifting spot gold and supporting GLD as investors seek inflation protection. Spot gold shoots above $4,550/oz after final Consumer Sentiment falls to 53.3
- Positive Sentiment: Advisors and wealth managers are increasingly positioning clients in gold ETFs as a portfolio diversifier amid record global debt, supporting demand for large funds like GLD. Gold ETFs Gain as Advisors Seek New Diversifiers
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that earlier easing headlines around the U.S.–Iran conflict briefly reduced tail‑risk uncertainty encouraged dip‑buyers to re-enter the market, helping GLD recover some recent losses. SPDR gold shares surge on supposed easing of US.-Iran conflict
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders note a bounce after a test of the 200‑day moving average; this can produce short‑term rallies but does not guarantee a sustained trend reversal. Gold Rally Builds After 200-Day Test—Are Buyers Targeting $4850.68?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and higher bond yields—driven by coordinated hawkish central‑bank messaging—remains a major drag on gold prices and could limit GLD’s upside. Stocks Swing, Oil Surges, Gold Slumps. How the Iran War Has Moved Markets.
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑side and reserve moves—Turkey’s recent gold sales and signs some central banks are reassessing purchases—add supply-side pressure and reduce a key source of steady demand. Turkey taps its gold reserves, sells 58.4 tonnes of gold in two weeks Gold Falls 15% as Central Banks Reassess $4.3 Trillion Reserves
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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