Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.38% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.