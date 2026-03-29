Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 352.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $768,000.

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Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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