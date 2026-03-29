Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 119,911 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 605,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 488,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 425,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MDYG opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

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