Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,971 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 26th total of 35,040 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Reading International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,592,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reading International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Reading International Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 36,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Reading International has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc (NASDAQ: RDI) is a diversified entertainment and real estate company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company’s principal operating arm is Reading Cinemas, a chain of multiplex movie theaters serving audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Reading Cinemas locations feature a mix of mainstream and independent film programming, premium large-format screens, special event presentations and concession services designed to enhance the customer experience.

In addition to its exhibition business, Reading International maintains a real estate development and management division focused on retail, office and mixed-use properties.

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